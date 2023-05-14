Russell passed away on April 19, three days after his 77th birthday, at Kaiser Hospital in South San Francisco. Russell was born in Winona Minnesota to Russell (Boon) Fisk and Laura Belle Fisk. He was predeceased by his older brother Richard and sister Barbara Kroner. Russell attended Cotter High School in Winona.

Drafted into the US Army after high school, he served in the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. After his discharge, he moved to San Francisco, where he became a truck driver for various commercial industries. As an experienced driver, he drove for the State of California and later with the City and County of San Francisco Park and Recreation, and the Department of Public Works. While at DPW he was named Truck Driver of the Year and received an award from Mayor Feinstein.