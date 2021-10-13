Russell Louis Lehmann

Russell Louis Lehmann passed away at his home on October 10, 2021. He was born on March 25, 1942, to Edward and Doris Lehmann in Viroqua, Wisconsin. In 1960, he graduated from De Soto High School. Russell married his high school sweetheart Bernadine Lehmann on September 8, 1962, in Stoddard, Wisconsin at the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Russell and Bernadine had two children: Lisa (Donny) and Brian. In 1978, Russell and family moved to Browns Valley, near Mindoro, where he finished raising their children, watched his grandchildren grow, and hosted many family get togethers.

Russell enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren Janell (Kyle) Soderberg, Nicole (Seth) Greathouse, and Jacob Stanton. He also loved watching his two great-grandchildren Logan and Hope play in their home with their collection of vintage toys.

Russell and Bernadine loved to take long road trips and traveled to Biloxi, Mississippi; Florida; Colorado; Texas; The Great Smoky Mountains; and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Russell and Bernadine also liked to travel with their grandchildren and took them to South Dakota; Hannibal, Missouri; and many Milwaukee Brewers games.

Russell was a great singer and could take almost any life situation and turn it into song lyrics. He also loved to entertain people with his songs and performed renditions of “The Purple People Eater” and “The Battle of New Orleans” and serenaded Bernadine with “The Rose” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” His dance card was always full because he was a wonderful dancer.

Russell started working at a very young age doing a variety of odd jobs around Retreat to help support their family. After high school, he moved to Kenosha for a job at American Motors. Later he worked as a diesel mechanic for Gateway Transportation in La Crosse, Wisconsin and Saint Paul, Minnesota. In 2004, he retired from Webster Lumber company after working there for many years as a supervisor.

Russell had a “larger than life” personality, was the consummate jokester, and had an unmatched wit. He will be missed by many including his wife, Bernadine, his older sister, Dorothy Christianson; his twin brother, Richard (Sharon) Lehmann; his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Myrna Grimsled, and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother Donald; grandson, Joshua; brothers-in-law Derold Grimsled, Eugene “Hank” Veglahn, and Tilman Christenson.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua with Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI. Visitation will be on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.