TREMPEALEAU — Ruth A. McDonah, 90, of Trempealeau passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Eagle Crest North. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 24531 Sixth St., Trempealeau. Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen will officiate and burial will be in the Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.