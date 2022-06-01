WINONA—Ruth Ann (Cierzan) Gronewold of Winona, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the age of 92. She was able to celebrate her recent birthday with family in St. Paul, where she was a resident at the Alton Memory Care Home.

Ruth was born April 18, 1930, in Dodge, WI, to Lydia (Toshner) and August Cierzan. The family relocated to Winona, and Ruth remained there almost all her life. She had a 42-year career at the United Building Center as an Executive Secretary, and retired in 1992. While working, Ruth maintained a residence overlooking Lake Winona with her mother, and cared for her until her passing.

On a beautiful Sunday, May 20, 1990, Ruth married Dale “Bob” Gronewold. He was a widower, a local businessman, a talented musician, and became the love of her life. They took their vows at the Tau Center Chapel in Winona and dedicated their days to their families and wonderful friends, their garden on Sunset Drive, and their faith. They were devoted members of the Faith Lutheran Church community.

After Bob’s death in May of last year, Ruth stayed briefly at Adith Miller Manor in Winona, before moving to St Paul to be closer to her family. Her final days were filled with visits from loving family, and comfort from the care of the Alton staff and Our Lady of Peace Hospice.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Jane VanAlstine, Eyota, MN; and sister-in-law, Marilynn Cierzan, Lauderdale, MN; as well as stepchildren: Daniel (Sharrie) Gronewold, Champlin, MN, and Denise (Ron) Cherney, Weston WI. She had seven step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; adoring nieces and nephews; and devoted friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her brothers: William and James Cierzan; sisters: Elaine Beyer and Carol Fuhrman; and stepsons: Donald and Douglas Gronewold.

Ruth will be remembered for her grace, her elegant manner, and great beauty inside and out.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 West Service Drive, Winona, preceded by a 10:30 a.m. visitation. Pastor Katherine Chatelaine-Samsen will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Faith Lutheran Church or Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 for anyone wishing to honor Ruth’s memory in this way.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Words of remembrance can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com