ONALASKA, Wis. — Ruth Ann Davis, 80, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, and formerly of La Crescent, Minnesota, went peacefully to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Ruth was born Aug. 17, 1943, to hard-working farmers and Buffalo County sheriffs, Glen and Cleo Davis. During her formative years, she lived with her family at the Buffalo County Jail in Alma, Wisconsin. She was united in marriage to Richard David Davis on June 6, 1964, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Dick and Ruth lived in beautiful Pine Creek valley, west of La Crescent, for 42 years. During this time, she was employed as an X-ray technician at Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse. In her later years, Ruth took great pride in attending to Dick’s medical needs, keeping a tidy home and bragging about her grandkids.

Ruth is survived by her son, John of Viroqua, Wisconsin, and her daughter, Kristine (Skip) Walser of Acworth, Georgia. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Julia, Paul (Brady), Matthew and David.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 57 years, brothers, Dick and Rube Davis, and sister, Gerry Hageness.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Pastor Dave Possing will officiate an 11 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Prince of Peace Cemetery in La Crescent.

Memorials in Ruth’s name can be made to The Salvation Army of La Crosse, the Gundersen Medical Foundation and the Coulee Region Humane Society.

Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.