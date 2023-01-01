 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruth Ann (Ruthie) Summerfield

I am heartbroken to announce the death of Ruth Ann (Ruthie) Summerfield, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Dec. 28, 2022, at the age of 70. A Christian funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. Rev. Andrew Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The complete obituary can be found, and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com.

