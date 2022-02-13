LA CRESCENT — Ruth Ann Schumacher, 91, of La Crescent passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at La Crescent Health Services.

She was born in La Crosse on August 6, 1930, to Frank and Leona (Grabhorn) Wurzel. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School and later graduated from Aquinas High School. On September 11, 1951, Ruth married Donald Schumacher. Don preceded her in death on April 6, 1983.

Ruth was a longtime member of the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent and was active in the Our Lady of Fatima Circle at the parish. She was an avid bowler and bowled in several area leagues in the past. She was a member of the American Legion Post 52 Auxiliary. She also enjoyed golfing, knitting, crocheting, camping and playing dominoes. She was always the life of the party. There was always laughing going on whenever she was around. Ruth also loved collecting cardinals.

Ruth is survived by three loving daughters and their families: Susan (James) Buehler of La Crescent, and their children: Wendy Snuggerud, Paula (Dustin) Jessop, and Michael Buehler (McKenzie Morgan), Pamela (David) Gjere of La Crescent and their children: Chad (Nikki) Gjere and Amy Gjere, and Lisa (Kenneth) Koetz of Winona, and their children: Keith Koetz (Roberta Ross), Kevin (Ann) Koetz, Jennifer (Raymond) Gore, Kendra (Sam) Watkowski, and Kelli Koetz (Ronnie LaFrenier). Ruth is further survived by nine great grandchildren: Dominic and Atticus Jessop, Harris and Porter Gjere, Brooklyn Mitchell and Layla Hase, Megan Koetz, and Rylee and Rylen Watkowski; one sister, Rosemary Ellingsworth of La Crosse; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Donald, Ruth was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Schumacher, and his wife, Dr. Janet Veit, on May 20, 2018; a sister, Beatrice Hegwer and her husband, Chester; a brother, Bernard Wurzel and his wife, Janice; and a brother-in-law, Benjamin Ellingsworth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.