NORTH CANTON—Ruth Corinne Scherer Novotny, a long-time resident of North Canton, passed away Sunday, August, 7, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. Ruth was born January 4, 1927, daughter of the late HM Scherer and Rosella (Bichsel) Scherer in Winona, Minnesota, where she graduated from Cotter High School. She later attended nurses training in the Cadet Program in Pierre, South Dakota. Following her return to Winona, she married Bob Novotny, also of Winona, on June 2, 1948. At Bob’s passing in 2000, they had celebrated 52 years of marriage. Ruth and Bob moved several times in Minnesota, following Bob’s coaching career, then settled in North Canton, where Bob was a sales representative, selling class rings for Justin’s. Ruth was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton. She was a long-time volunteer with Community Christmas; and a 17 year driver for North Canton Meals on Wheels.

Ruth’s greatest joy was her children, Lee Ann Novotny and Bill (Kim) Novotny of North Canton. She was always in attendance for all of their activities. Later, she followed the lives and activities of her grandchildren, Kari (Joe) Pekar of North Canton, Nick (Stephanie) Novotny of Dover, Vermont, and Kate Hornbrook of Odessa, Texas. They kept her busy with swim meets, band shows, football, lacrosse and hockey games, track meets, and figure skating.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Jeaneen O’Donnell of San Francisco; niece, Chandra Stanley of San Francisco; goddaughter, Erin Cusack of North Canton; nephew, Tim (Kikko) Scherer of San Diego; cousin, Jennifer Gordon of Minneapolis; and her beloved dog, Maggie. In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Jack (Gerry) Scherer of Buffalo City, Wisconsin; and niece, Terry Jean; and nephew, Tommy Scherer of Winona, Minnesota.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 4PM to 6PM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 12:30PM at St. Paul Catholic Parish, 241 S. Main St, North Canton, OH 44720, with Father John Keehner officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ruth’s name to the Saint Paul School, the Humane Society, or Promway Rescue Inc., 6451 Promway Ave, North Canton, OH 44720. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.