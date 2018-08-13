SPARTA — Ruth E. Poss, 95, of Sparta died Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Sparta. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation for Ruth will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be offered to Ruth’s family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.