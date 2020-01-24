WESTBY — Ruth Esther Perrine Nestingen, 88, of Westby passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedahl Center of Hospice in Viroqua. She was born in Blue Earth, Minn., April 14, 1931, to David and Letha (Yarnell) Perrine. She grew up and went to school in Blue Earth, where she graduated in 1949. After high school she entered nurse’s training at Mounds Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, where she graduated in 1952.
On June 21, 1952, she married Dale Nestingen. The first year of their marriage was spent in River Falls, Wis., where Dale was finishing college. While in River Falls, Ruth worked as an RN in the city hospital. From there they moved to Amherst, Wis., where Dale taught agriculture for 5 ½ years. While in Amherst, Ruth gave birth to their first four children. In December of 1958, the family moved to Westby, where Dale taught for 30 years. Two more sons joined the family there. In 1987, Ruth was employed as school nurse in Cashton, where she worked for 23 years, until retirement.
Ruth loved music and that was a significant part of her legacy to her family. Two of her children became music teachers and accompanists for individuals and groups of many kinds. She even coaxed her husband, Dale, to sing out loud in congregational singing. She loved to use her music talents in church choirs. Ruth accompanied and directed the Cherub Choir and Junior Choir; started and directed the Carol Choir for older children; and she was a member and director for the Senior Choir. As if all of this wasn’t enough, she chaired and organized lefse making for the church dinners for over 25 years; and was actively involved with the W-ELCA for years.
Ruth is survived by her children, David (Carol), of Whitefish Bay, Wis., Joy (Steve) First of Madison, Wis., Kathryn (Kevin) Hardie of Blair, Sarah Nestingen of Westby, Philip (Lynn) Nestingen of Golden, Colo., and Carl (Regina) of Johnston, Iowa; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Sifuentes and their three children, Kyle, Ethan and William; Peter (Brienne) Nestingen and their daughter, Elsie; Christopher First; Andrew First; Elizabeth First; Benjamin First; Jennifer First; Matthew (Jenni) Hardie and their daughter, Harper; Nicholas (Danielle Chu) Hardie; Rachel (Josh) Ranney and their children, Bailey and Camryn; Erik Nestingen; Kahri (John Kuntz) Nestingen; Rebekah Nestingen; Annemarie (Logan) Laughery; Amy (fiance,’ Robert Jones) Nestingen and Luke Nestingen; one sister, Polly Laughlin; and one brother, Glen (Sharon) Perrine; along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; one brother, Robert Perrine; and a brother-in-law, Glenn Laughlin.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church, 500 S. Main St., in Westby. Pastor Deb Jarvis officiated. Burial followed in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Relatives and friends were invited for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby and again from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be given to the Performing Arts Center in Westby and Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Ruth’s name. Online condolences may be offered at www.vosseteigfuneralhome.com.