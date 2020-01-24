WESTBY — Ruth Esther Perrine Nestingen, 88, of Westby passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the Bland Bekkedahl Center of Hospice in Viroqua. She was born in Blue Earth, Minn., April 14, 1931, to David and Letha (Yarnell) Perrine. She grew up and went to school in Blue Earth, where she graduated in 1949. After high school she entered nurse’s training at Mounds Midway School of Nursing in St. Paul, where she graduated in 1952.

On June 21, 1952, she married Dale Nestingen. The first year of their marriage was spent in River Falls, Wis., where Dale was finishing college. While in River Falls, Ruth worked as an RN in the city hospital. From there they moved to Amherst, Wis., where Dale taught agriculture for 5 ½ years. While in Amherst, Ruth gave birth to their first four children. In December of 1958, the family moved to Westby, where Dale taught for 30 years. Two more sons joined the family there. In 1987, Ruth was employed as school nurse in Cashton, where she worked for 23 years, until retirement.