EAU CLAIRE—Ruth J. Hrdlicka, 90, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Ruth was born July 27, 1932 in Eau Claire, the daughter of Louis and Marion (Spaeth) Bahr.

On May 29, 1954, Ruth married Joseph Hrdlicka at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire. Ruth worked at Presto for many years. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire.

Ruth is survived by five sons: Stephen (Tamara), Jeffrey (Kim), Joseph, Mark and Timothy all of Eau Claire; one daughter, Dawn Hrdlicka of Eau Claire; one brother, John (Patricia) Bahr of AZ; two sisters: Marianne (Marlyn) Varpness of Elk Mound and Phyllis Holtz of Eau Claire; six grandchildren: Scott (Shannon) and Tyler (Amy) Hrdlicka, Tara (Chad) McCutchen, Jason (Kelsey) Hrdlicka, Jenal (John) Lesh and Myriah Hrdlicka (Dylan Hawkins); and seven great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph on December 8, 2019; one son, Paul Hrdlicka; her parents and one sister, Margie Bartosh.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rev. James Kurzynski will be Celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. There will be a Christian vigil service at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice and Heritage Senior Living for all their care, compassion and support.

