LA CROSSE — Ruth Jane Lamke passed away at 93 on January 31 at Eagle Crest South, La Crosse. Ruth was born on October 12, 1929, to Joseph and Caroline (Heim) Selleck of St. Charles, Minn.

Ruth grew up on a farm in rural Minnesota, the youngest of four girls. She started her education in a one-room country school and went on to graduate as Valedictorian of her class from St. Charles High School. She continued her education at La Crosse State Teachers College (UW-L), where she earned her English degree and graduated “With Highest Honors” in 1951. Ruth was quickly hired, and throughout her career taught English courses at schools in Trempealeau, Spring Grove, and Elgin, Minnesota.

While in college, Ruth met James Lamke (another teacher-to-be), and the two were married on May 31st, 1952. Jim and Ruth eventually tired of teaching and looked to grow in other areas of interest. They spent their summers working both as concessionaires at Myrick Park and around the area at events from their mobile concession trailer. During the winter months, they contracted with the city of La Crosse and ran the warming houses at Powell Park and the ice-skating lagoon in Pettibone Park. That work eventually led them to hold the contract with the city to operate the concession business at the Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium from 1960 to 1980. During that same period, they grew Jim’s love of botany from a small one-man operation trimming hedges to a thriving business aptly known as Lamke Tree & Shrub Care, which they ran for 35 years. As if that wasn’t enough, Ruth and Jim also forged ahead with construction and operation of Pinewood Mobile Home Court in Trempealeau, Wisconsin, which paired nicely with the farmland that they had purchased years earlier in Trempealeau and converted into a Christmas tree farm.

In her extra time away from all the business work, Ruth was very much a community-minded individual which was exhibited in her volunteering in many organizations including Meals-On-Wheels, Causeway, and RSVP to name a few. She was proud of her time spent as a Girl Scout leader and was instrumental in helping the Riverland Girl Scout Council organize and execute its first international travel event to Switzerland. As a spiritual person, Ruth rarely missed Mass and Holy Days of Obligation, and very much enjoyed her time with the Catholic Daughters where she developed some long-lasting friendships.

Ruth’s greatest joy was her family. She loved being an at-home mom, “perfect” holidays, and big family gatherings. We will all miss her great cooking and baking, her sense of humor, her calm and focused demeanor, her skill at correcting everyone and anyone’s grammar at any time, and most importantly her love and sense of giving. She was truly a warm, thoughtful, and wonderful person and a fantastic mother.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; infant son, James; and her sisters: Mary (McGee), Marge (Hewitt), and Joanne (Steinhoff). Survivors are her children: Paula (Ron Jablonski), Philip (Donna) Lamke, Paul (Lynn) Lamke, and Patrick (Sarah) Lamke; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. Patrick’s Parish, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, with a luncheon to follow. Msgr. Steven Kachel will officiate. Interment for James and Ruth will be at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles, Minn., at 3:00 p.m. following the luncheon. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Memorials may be directed to nasasquirrel.org OR Causewaycaregivers.org. Condolences can be sent to 1593 E. Young Dr., Onalaska, WI 54650.

Thanks to the Eagle Crest South High-Acuity staff for all of their wonderful care of our mom, and Schumacher/Kish and St Patrick’s Parish for all additional arrangements.