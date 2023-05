A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, WI 54650. A luncheon will follow. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Interment for both Ruth and James will be at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles, Minn., at 3:00 p.m. following the luncheon. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.