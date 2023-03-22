CALEDONIA, Minn. — Ruth M. Heintz, 91 of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Benedictine Nursing Home, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 25, 2023, at the United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St., Caledonia.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com.

