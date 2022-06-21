CHIPPEWA FALLS—Ruth M. Kranig, 96, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 19, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Ruth was born July 3, 1925 in Boyd, WI to Fred and Margaret (Berchem) Meyer. She grew up in Boyd and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Grade School and is a 1943 graduate of Boyd High School. She married Earl Kranig in 1948. They lived for a time in LaCrosse, WI, then moved to Cadott and to Chippewa Falls in 1953. She had one son, Richard.

She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church. She was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital for over 22 years and retired from there in 1990. She was a member of Trinateam Caregivers for many years and was a volunteer for Mobile Meals and several nursing home.

Ruth is survived by many nieces and nephews, 6 god children and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Earl; son, Richard; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 AM, Monday June 27, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Father Jesse Burish will officiate. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:30, followed by visitation until the time of mass.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

