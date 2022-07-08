Ruth M. Tucker, age 98, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Villa Loretto Nursing Home in Mount Calvary.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Jim Little officiating. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Ruth Mary was born on Nov. 4, 1923, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Lawrence W. and Irene H. (Matheson) Larson. On July 15, 1944, she was united in marriage with Alfred Tucker in Racine, where they shared the great part of their married life. She was a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and became an elementary school teacher. In retirement years, Al and Ruth moved to Beaver Dam, where she was active at St. John’s Lutheran Church and various organizations and groups. She was currently a member of Gloria Die Church in New Holstein. Ruth loved to spend time with family, traveling and painting. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Albert Ebert; daughter-in-law, Wanda Tucker; a sister, Joyce Blazer; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; and son, Richard.

The family wishes to thank Villa Loretto for the love and care they shared with Ruth over the past seven years.

Memorials may be made in Ruth M. Tucker’s name to Lutheran World Relief or the American Cancer Society.

