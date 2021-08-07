Ruth Mae Yeary (Larson) of Glendale, Arizona went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2021 at the age of 96. Ruth was born February 19, 1925 in La Crosse, WI to Alice and Nekolai Wekseth. She attended Onalaska High School where she received awards for ensemble singing. She then attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN for a year and a half. Ruth lived in La Crosse until 1959 when she moved to Phoenix.

Ruth worked as a Personnel Records Supervisor and then Secretary at Motorola. Throughout her life Ruth was active in the Lutheran Church and in the last few years attended Christ’s Church of the Valley. Ruth served in Stephen Ministry giving of her time and talents in helping others. Her love for reading led her to be part of a book club. She was also an avid bird watcher. Ruth’s talent for cross stitch is shown in the many works of art she did for family and friends. Her compilation of WWII recollections of her high school classmates resides in the Onalaska public library.