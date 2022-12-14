FERRYVILLE—Ruth Marie Lightfoot, age 97, passed away peacefully at her home in rural Ferryville on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

She was born October 9, 1925 to Chris and Clara (Aberg) Leirmo. She attended Lansing Schools. On June 5, 1948 she married the love of her life (James) Oliver Lightfoot at Freeman Lutheran Church. Oliver and Ruth owned and operated a shoe store for 20 years and raised their children in Gays Mills, WI. During that time Ruth was hired by North Crawford School District to teach special needs students. Ruth was recognized by Crawford County for her efforts in providing quality education for students with cognitive disabilities.

When Oliver retired, they moved to the farm where they continued to live until their passing. Ruth enjoyed quilting and was an avid reader. She embraced her Norwegian heritage and would make molsa for Oliver and her brother, Leslie. Ruth helped make lefsa with her family as recently as a few days before her passing. Ruth loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In October her entire family was home to celebrate her 97th birthday. It was an exciting day with three new great-grandchildren present. Ruth had a strong faith and celebrated that faith with her Freeman Lutheran Church family.

Ruth is survived by one son, Chris Lightfoot; four daughters: Kristie Peckham, Susan (David) Oberbeck, Sandra (Tim) McCann, and Karen Grimsled; Grandchildren: Mike (Stacey) Peckham, Matt (Lauren) Peckham, Jessica (Evan) Wick, Jennifer (Ed) Oppriecht, Jacob (Natalie) Grimsled, Misty Lightfoot, Bradley (Anne) Oberbeck and Daniel Oberbeck; Great-grandchildren: Connor Peckham, Owen Peckham, Mason Peckham, Chase Peckham, Maddax Wick, Maryn Wick, Lincoln Oppriecht, Coleman Oppriecht, Jaden Grimsled, Lyla Grimsled and Colson Oberbeck; a sister, Kristie Arneson; and brother-in-law, Orrin Arneson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver, her parents; sons-in-law: Roger Peckham and Joel Grimsled; sisters: Celia Forde, Lillian Hanson, and Alice Swiggum; a brother, Leslie Leirmo; sisters-in-law: June Leirmo, Ileen Oppriecht and Thelma Adams; brothers-in-Law: Nels Forde, Wayne Hanson, Art Swiggum, John Oppriecht and Manuel Adams.

Blessed be her memory.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Freeman Lutheran Church, Ferryville, with Rev. Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial will be in the Freeman Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com