Ruth McLaughlin

LA CROSSE—Ruth McLaughlin, 93, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Bethany on Cass. She was born on January 18, 1928 in Milwaukee to Anthony and Clara (Wisinski) Boncel. For a complete obituary go to www.schumacher-kish.com.

