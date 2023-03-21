TILDEN — Ruth Susanne Clark, 70, of Tilden passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.

Ruth was born on March 23, 1952, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Cris and Agnes (Dancer) Trafford. The family moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, and later moved to Battle Creek, Michigan, where she spent her school years and enjoyed summers at Gun Lake. The family moved to Arlington Heights, Illinois, where Ruth graduated from John Hersey High School. She attended UW-Stout majoring in early childhood education, graduating in 1974.

She met James Clark, and they were married on Nov. 14, 1975, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. They were a farm family in the Tilden-Eagle Point area. Ruth was also a creative preschool teacher and had a love of flowers and gardening. Her family was her greatest joy. Ruth was known as a kind, patient and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend with a contagious smile and kind words for all.

Ruth is survived by her husband, James; daughters: Kathy (Geoff Lahn) Clark of Chippewa Falls, and Becky (Chris Davis) Clark of La Crosse; son, Kevin (Mindy) Clark of Siren; grandchildren: Cora and Teddy Clark; brother, Ed (Michaelene Gorney) Trafford of Toledo, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews; along with loving extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cris and Agnes Trafford; and parents-in-law, Kenny and Betty Clark.

A time of visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel at 44 E. Columbia St. in Chippewa Falls, and one hour prior to services. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at O’Neil Creek Cemetery in Eagle Point Township.