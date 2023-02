LA CROSSE — Ruthann Juen, 84, of La Crosse, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Morrow Memorial Home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Burial will follow at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.