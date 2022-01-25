Ryan Phillip Wieser, 37, died peacefully on January 24, 2022, wrapped in the arms of an angel.

Ryan was born on July 6, 1984, and adopted by Dick and Sheila Wieser, the 9th child of his future family of 12 children.

Ryan was born 2 1/2 months premature with complications at birth. Because of the complications, Ryan was a special needs child, but to all who loved and cared for him, Ryan was just special.Ryan lacked many physical capabilities, but his big grin and gentle spirit made everyone who knew him “have a good day”.

Ryan is survived by his parents; five sisters: Melissa (John) Atkinson, Jill (Brian) Zifko, Katie (Aaron) Miller, Jaclyn Wieser, Elizabeth Wieser; His four brothers: Todd (Gina) Wieser, Mathew Wieser, Peter Wieser, Josh (Kristal) Wieser.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Michael Wieser (2009), Jon Wieser (2021).

Ryan is also survived by his loving family of caregivers at ABLE Lancer House in La Crescent where he happily lived for 18 years.

Also surviving Ryan are his 20 nieces, nephews, many aunts, uncles, and cousins and many ABC workers and staff.

From Ryan’s life, all of us were given much love and in return were shown how to simply love.

His crippled body will now run with the angels.

Memorials may be given to Lancer house, ABLE Inc. or ABC works, La Crescent, MN.

Ryan’s family wishes to sincerely thank the caring staff on the 6th floor of Gundersen Health System for their beautiful end of life care.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Church of the Crucifixion, La Crescent, MN. With a funeral Mass on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation also from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. before the service on Thursday.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences at mccormickfuneralhome.net.