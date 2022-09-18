ONALASKA—Sacia B Morris, 94, of Onalaska, passed away August 3, 2022, in Greenback, TN. Sacia was born on July 1, 1928, in Minot, ND, to Fred French Brewer and Phyllis Sacia Brewer. She was raised in Menominee, WI, and graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha, WI. It was there that she met the love of her life, Dave Morris, in freshman English class. They married and began a beautiful, adventurous life together on July 7, 1951.

Sacia was proud to have supported the family through their early years as an English teacher while Dave attended medical school at the University of Wisconsin. After Dave’s whirlwind stint in the Air Force in Texas and Arizona, in 1957 they were drawn back to their Wisconsin roots where Dave practiced medicine in West Salem WI, and Sacia dedicated herself to raising their four children and supporting and collaborating with Dave on the many adventures ahead.

That included a move to La Crosse in 1972, so Dave could expand his allergy practice; followed by taking over the family apple orchard in Galesville in 1980, where Sacia’s mother, Phyllis, was born. Sacia was very proud of the homemade apple pies that were sold at the apple stand. In 1995, they moved to Onalaska to live next to the 15th green of the La Crosse Country Club—where Sacia continued her life-long love of tennis, which she played into her 80s, and golf. She played some of her best golf ever on her 90th birthday. Sacia loved her circle of friends and golf buddies, who she enjoyed visiting with after ladies’ day games even after she stopped playing. And she skied like a champ at the Yellowstone Club into her 80s.

Sacia and Dave shared an adventurous spark, traveling the world together on memorable trips, many with family in tow. Her passion was always her family-children and grandchildren – whom she lovingly supported with an open mind and kind, generous heart.

Dave and Sacia were passionate and generous in their philanthropy, having been recognized with the Saint John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service by Viterbo University, and supporting a range of interests including the Dave and Sacia Morris Institute of Respiratory Research at the University of Wisconsin—Madison, the Behavioral Health Unit at Gundersen Lutheran, Carroll College, Viterbo University, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and many other organizations.

Sacia is survived by her children: Tim (Lisa) Morris of Boca Raton, FL, Mary (Jim Killoran) Morris of Onalaska, Kathryn (Greg) LeMond of Greenback, TN, Lisa (Scott) Kee of Plymouth, MN and Galesville; 11 grandchildren: Andrew (Jeanette) Morris, Spencer Morris, Preston Morris, Sacia Killoran, Moira (Ashley) Killoran, Emma Killoran, Geoffrey (Laura Whitney) LeMond, Scott (Allison) LeMond, Simone LeMond, Charlie Kee and Elisabeth Kee; and one great-granddaughter, Lennon LeMond; four great-grandsons: Renaud LeMond, Ludo LeMond, Luke Morris and Ben Morris, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Morris; parents Phyllis Brewer and Fred Brewer, and brothers, George Brewer and Ted Brewer.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24th at First Presbyterian Church; 233 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI. The Rev. J. Taylor Haley and Rev. Cathleen Morris will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.

We will miss her strength, her spark, her loving support, and grace that leaves a lasting imprint on those who knew and loved her. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com