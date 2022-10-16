Sally Ann (Dussault) Schlack

MADISON/LAND O’ LAKES — Sally Ann Schlack, age 87, of Land O’ Lakes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born on April 12, 1935, in Rhinelander, Wis., the daughter of John “Clyde” and Elsie (Sparks) Dussault.

Sally graduated valedictorian from Eagle River High School and continued her studies at UW-Madison, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. Sally was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Alois “Bud” Schlack, Jr., on June 22, 1957, in Land O’ Lakes. While raising her family, Sally returned to UW-Madison to earn her master’s degree in Counseling and Guidance. She worked as an elementary guidance counselor in Watertown, Wis. Sally was active in her communities, serving 15 years on the Monona Grove School Board, as a member and president of the Land O’ Lakes Historical Society and member and president of the Big Portage Lake Riparian Owners Association.

Throughout her life, Sally shared many gifts with those close to her. She emphasized being an independent thinker and that with a sound work ethic and conviction, any goal could be reached. She was warm, outgoing and could effectively engage anyone whether it be friend, colleague or stranger. She loved music and was an accomplished pianist. She was a great cook and passed on many beloved recipes. She emphasized the importance of family, friends and neighbors.

Sally was a nature enthusiast who was dedicated to environmental conservation, designating 200 acres into a wildlife preserve and motivating other landowners to similarly preserve wild areas and lakeshore through conservation easements. Her land ethic was influenced by avid reading, her father, her family, and relationships with local Native American tribe members. Time spent with Bud, her best friend and husband of 65 years, her grandchildren, in her gardens, and on the lake were her happiest moments.

Sally is survived by husband, Alois “Bud” Schlack; three children: Dave (Judy) Schlack, Steve (Angela) Schlack-Haerer and Mary (Peter) Landry; eight grandchildren: John (Jeanne) Schlack, Shannon Schlack, Kaitlyn, Jenna, Michael Landry, Ryan (Katie) Schlack, Lauren and Reese Haerer; two great-grandchildren: Cooper and Adelyn Schlack; and sister-in-law, Helen “Lolly” Daun. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James P. Schlack; and brother-in-law, Robert Daun.

Please share your favorite memories of Sally in the form of a letter or picture to: Alois “Bud” Schlack, Jr., c/o Oakwood Village, 6205 Mineral Point Road #610, Madison, WI 53705.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2023.

Memorials may be made to Big Portage Lake Riparian Owners Association, https://bigportagelake.org or the Land O’ Lakes Historical Society, http://landolakeshistory.org.

