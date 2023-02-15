WESTBY—“Grandma Sally” Ann (Riske) Vyvyan passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the age of 85 at her home in Westby, Wisconsin. A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on February 19, 2023, at Westby Elementary School from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The family of Grandma Sally would like to encourage everyone to wear Green Bay Packer attire if you are able. Sally’s ashes will be buried with her mother in California. A full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.