VIROQUA, WI—Sally Ann Roth, age 89, of Viroqua, WI passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. She was born in La Crosse, WI on July 10, 1932 to Harry Leonard and Mabel Jane (Van Dyke) Grosskopf. Sally attended eight grades at First Lutheran School before going on to graduate from Central High School in 1950. After attending La Crosse State College (now University of Wisconsin—La Crosse) for one semester, she went to work in the accounting department at Trane Company, and in less than a year worked her way to doing payroll for executives and non-union office employees. Sally married Robert D. “Bob” Roth on August 27, 1955 and together they followed his job with the State Patrol for a number of years. Consequently, their four children were each born in different hospitals. As her family grew, Sally lived in Mt. Horeb and Clinton, WI before eventually settling onto a 40-acre farm a mile from Westby. Bob decided to leave the State Patrol in 1971 to farm full-time, and he and Sally bought a 360-acre farm on Dach Ridge, outside Viroqua. In addition to raising her family, she worked as a checker and book-keeper at the Super Valu in Viroqua. Sally was a faithful member of the English Lutheran Church in Viroqua for sixty years, where she taught Sunday School and was the church organist for many years, despite only ever having had piano lessons. After Bob passed away in 1993, she moved to Viroqua and began to winter for many years in Apache Junction, AZ, with Bob’s sister, Mona, and her husband. Sally learned in her late 50’s to golf and enjoyed being able to play year-round in Arizona, where she got a “hole-in-one” at a 3 par course in 2005. She was an avid Bridge player, and ardent Packer, Brewer, and Wisconsin Badger fan. Sally was an active supporter and a passionate fan of a variety of sports, although baseball was by far her favorite. She learned to love baseball and fast-pitch softball in her teens, when her brother played, and her dad umpired. Sally was an active follower of the Viroqua High School and Viroqua Legion baseball teams, and while she attended a variety of sport competitions over the years, nothing could replace baseball in her heart. While in Arizona, Sally attended spring training games with her buddies: Gene Schroeder and Art Hendrickson. When Viroqua native, Jay Fanta, became a starter as a freshman for UWL, you could count on Sally cheering in the stands, she was there for every game of their 16-1 season one year. In 2007, the Viroqua Legion played at the Metrodome and celebrated Sally’s 75th birthday with lunch, cakes, and her name on the Marquee with the team’s picture. Even in her later years, she could be found, cane in hand, making her way up into the Viroqua High School bleachers. In 2016, the Viroqua Booster Club recognized Sally’s dedication by awarding her their Fan of the Year award.