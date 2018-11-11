Selma “Sally” L. Kulcinski, 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Hillview Health Care Center, with family by her side.
Sally was born Jan. 11, 1930, to Louis F. and Selma J. (Walstad) Sprain. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Barre Mills. After graduating from West Salem High School in 194, she moved to La Crosse. There she met her future husband, Steven “Putter” Kulcinski. They were married Jan. 15, 1949, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Together they raised three children. Sally was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Some of Sally's favorite thing to do included collecting family history and memorabilia, along with the history of Barre Mills, West Salem and La Crosse. She loved concerts in the park and at the Southside Neighborhood Center. She enjoyed “Wheel of Fortune” and word search puzzles. Sally was an avid baker and cook for her family, always remembering what was each person's favorite. You didn't go home from Grandma's without date nut bread, banana bread, or your favorite cookies. For many years, as a volunteer, she baked for Holiday Fair as an ARC La Crosse fundraiser and the Neighbor's Day volunteers.
Sally is survived by her three children, Barbara Fjerestad of Estelline, S.D., Steven Kulcinski and Sandra Herold of La Crosse; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Mark Fjerestad of Estelline, Heather (Jon) Neff and their children, Jackson, Lily and Owen of Brookings, S.D., Mirian (Paul) Young and their children, Ashton and Elijah of Brown Deer, Wis., and Cole Herold of La Crosse. She is also survived by a brother, Arden “Sonny” Sprain; a sister-in-law, Charlene Kulcinski; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steven; a son-in-law, Robert Fjerestad; her sisters, Margaret Tumaniec and Darlene Bartz; five brothers-in-law, Ed Tumaniec, Donald Bartz, Harold, Vernon and Wayne Kulcinski; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Sprain and June Kulcinski; a niece and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be given to the West Salem Historic Society or a charity of donor's choice. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.