ROCKFORD, Ill. — Sally Louise Petry passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Rockford, Illinois. Sally was born May 29, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the youngest of eight children to Dennis and Clara Ames. Sally graduated from Central High School in 1951. She became a young mother and homemaker, learning to bake, sew, knit and later make beautiful ceramics and flower arrangements. She most loved to read and collect and refurbish antique furniture. In 1955, she and Jim moved to Rockford, Illinois, and in 1969 to Roscoe, Illinois, where Jim established Petry Homes and built several subdivisions. Sally assisted with the bookkeeping. In 1979, Sally and Jim moved to southwest Wisconsin. There she took up golf and won several ladies golf tournaments at the Prairie du Chien Golf Country Club, where they played regularly. For many years, they winter vacationed in Miami, Florida, playing golf and visiting their daughter and family.