ROCKFORD, Ill. — Sally Louise Petry passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Rockford, Illinois. Sally was born May 29, 1934, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the youngest of eight children to Dennis and Clara Ames. Sally graduated from Central High School in 1951. She became a young mother and homemaker, learning to bake, sew, knit and later make beautiful ceramics and flower arrangements. She most loved to read and collect and refurbish antique furniture. In 1955, she and Jim moved to Rockford, Illinois, and in 1969 to Roscoe, Illinois, where Jim established Petry Homes and built several subdivisions. Sally assisted with the bookkeeping. In 1979, Sally and Jim moved to southwest Wisconsin. There she took up golf and won several ladies golf tournaments at the Prairie du Chien Golf Country Club, where they played regularly. For many years, they winter vacationed in Miami, Florida, playing golf and visiting their daughter and family.
Sally is survived by her two children, Jeff and Paula; and 10 grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her son, Jim; and granddaughter, Alexandra.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. David Olson of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Argyle officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the National Alzheimer’s Association.