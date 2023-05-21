ONALASKA — Sally Tiedt, age 90, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, formerly of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully May 17, 2023, at Onalaska Care Center. Sally was born December 14, 1932, in Sparta, Wisconsin, to Clyde and Mable (Suchow) Brown. She grew up in Rockland, Wisconsin, being raised by foster parents Paul and Ida Beron. She graduated from Sparta high school.

Sally spent the majority of her life helping others through her work at the St. Francis Hospital Nursing Home and later providing home health care services. She was an avid gardener. She loved her yard and enjoyed being outside caring for her numerous plants. She had many plants inside as well, including several tall, prickly cactuses. Her grandsons were a joy to her and often helped her with her plants, including moving the cactuses. She made the best homemade strawberry yogurt.

Sally is survived by her daughter-in-law, Penny of Lithia, Florida; grandsons: Adam (Aleece) of Lithia, Florida, Jeremy (Samantha), Jesse (friend, Taylor), and Nathan all of Reno, Nevada; grandsons: Tristan, Ashton, Addie, Ella and Zoey; brother, Clyde (Bud) Brown Jr., and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; foster parents; foster sister, Eileen; foster brothers: Kenneth and James; and sons: Allan and Gary.

The family would like to thank the staff of Laurel Manor assisted living and Onalaska Care Center for the loving care of their mother-in-law and grandmother. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.