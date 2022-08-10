EAU CLAIRE — Sam L. Ryder, age 44, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Eau Claire. He was born on June 23, 1978, to Jim and Judy Ryder.

Sam graduated from Boyceville High School. He was a marathon runner, qualifying for the Boston Marathon numerous times and competed in many indoor/outdoor racquetball tournaments.

He was the proud owner of Minnesota Pacers, a Marathon Pacing Company. This led him to start a very successful roofing business, Winnesota Roofing LLC, which he was licensed in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Sam was very proud of his business and the relationships he built with customers, roofing crews and businesses alike over the years.

Sam worked hard and played hard. He spent his winters in warm weather. He attended many concerts, and you could often find him in the front row.

His most precious times where with his daughter, Isabelle.

Sam will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Isabelle Ryder of Woodbury, Minnesota; father, Jim (Liz) Ryder; mother, Judy (Jim “Roundy”) Round; brothers: Tim (Malynda), Ben and Joe (Kathy); step-sister, Tatia; nephews: Drew, Clayton, Gage, Gavin and Garrett all of Eau Claire. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Patrick Church, 319 Fulton St., Eau Claire with Fr. Antony Joseph officiating. Visitation will be held at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, with a 6:30 p.m. Rosary. Visitation will also be on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.

Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.