Samuel A. “Sam” Young, 95 of Black River Falls died peacefully in his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Sam was born in Augusta, Wisconsin on April 30, 1927 to William A. and Emilie (Gerike) Young. After graduating from Augusta High School in 1944, where he was a talented and respected athlete, he attended River Falls Teacher’s College before being called up to serve aboard the U.S.S. Walker for the U.S. Navy (1945-1946). After his discharge from the Navy, Sam attended Eau Claire State Teachers College (now UW-Eau Claire) where he received his teaching degree. During his studies at Eau Claire, he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball. He was Team Captain of the 1948 Wisconsin State College Conference Football Championship Team and all-conference in 1947 and 1948. Sam furthered his education in later years receiving his Master’s Degree from Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.

Sam married Corinne Rindahl on August 12, 1949 and they settled in Black River Falls where Sam taught Physical Education, Math, and Science until his retirement in 1988. During his teaching career, Sam coached football for 23 years and basketball for 39. His basketball coaching career, exceeding 500 wins, included five conference championships, seven regional titles and two trips to the state tournament. Sam was also the Athletic Director for 25 years, High School Vice-Principal for 16 years and served as a coach for baseball, track, and golf.

In addition to coaching, Sam spent 30 years officiating at the high school and college levels. In 1976, Sam was selected to travel to Europe to officiate in a series of five college football games for the Intercontinental Football League.

Sam became one of the earliest members voted into the Blugold Hall of Fame in 1975 and is also in the State Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He was a Charter Member of the Wisconsin High School Basketball Hall of Fame, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, and the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Sam was one of three inducted into the Augusta Area School District Hall of Honor, Inaugural Class of 2017. Sam served as a member of the Black River Falls Lions Club for 35 years including one year as President.

Sam enjoyed the community of Black River Falls where he gained the friendship and respect of many people across several generations. He was an avid bridge player, gardener, fisherman, and golfer as well as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Sam is survived by his wife, Corinne; son, Steven; daughters: Becky (Steve) Meyer and Kristen (Andrew) Miller; grandchildren: Christopher (Mirian) Burgau, Katie Burgau, Samuel (Lyla) MIller, Emelia Miller and Luca Miller and brother, David (Joan) Young.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emile Young; brother, William Young; sister, Corrine Maier; and son, David (Dubs) Young.

A memorial service for Sam Young will be held Sunday, January 22 at 1pm at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Black River Falls. Friends may call on the family during visitation at the church on Saturday, January 21 from 4pm-6pm, as well as from noon until the time of service. A meal and time of remembrance will follow the service.

The Torgerson Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family, 715-284-4321.