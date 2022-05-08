SOLDIERS GROVE — Sandra A. Werthwein, 77, died Monday, May 2, 2022, at her home in Soldiers Grove in the company of family.

She was born April 16, 1945, in Dekalb, Ill., to her farming parents, John and Evelyn (Hayes) Deutsch.

In 1964, she married Norman, her high school sweetheart, and moved to Wisconsin where they milked registered Holsteins for 46 years. The family was well known for their quality cattle and involvement in the Holstein business.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Norman Werthwein; daughter Suzanne Werthwein Yazel of McHenry, Illinois; twin sons: John Werthwein of Soldiers Grove and Jeffery Werthwein of Gays Mills; and youngest son Keith (Dawn) Werthwein of Muscoda. She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Cody (Jordon) McCann of Gays Mills, Damian Werthwein of Sparta, Gabrielle Werthwein of Eau Claire, and Mason Werthwein of Muscoda; and a sweet great-granddaughter, Addysyn McCann. She is also survived by a sister, Karen (Ray) Hahn of Beloit, and a brother, Mick (Sandy) Deutsch of Maple Park, Illinois.

A full obituary can be viewed at www.rothfamilycremation.com.