LA CROSSE — Sandra Carol Thesing, 79, of La Crosse died on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse. She was born on January 21, 1943, in Winona, Minnesota, to Charles and Emily (Steinfeldt) Mullane. Sandra married Terry Baier in 1967, and they had one daughter, Heidi. They later divorced. She married Warren Thesing on May 13, 1989, in La Crosse. Sandra loved her basset hounds, dancing, her flowers, but especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sister Karen Hefti, her daughter Heidi (Bob) Cary and their children; Jerad, Jesse, and Shelby Cary, great-grandson Landon Cary, her husband Warren and his sons: Wayne, and Clint Thesing, and her ex-husband Terry Baier. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents: Robert Steinfeldt and Ester (Jung) Larson

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Pastor Roger Sachs will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.