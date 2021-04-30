Sandra Georgia (Mengelt) Molster

Sandy was born on June 25, 1947 to Cora and Christian Mengelt and was born and raised in Cataract. She married her high school sweetheart, John O’Neil. Together, Sandy and John had three daughters: Wendie (Tom) Hinz, Angie (Joe Majeski) O’Neil and Jackie (Jim) Peterson. They later divorced, but remained friends throughout their life and celebrated many holidays together with family and friends. Sandy then married Larry Molster and together they had a daughter, Stephanie Molster. Stephanie was a blessing to her older three sisters.

Sandy was an entrepreneur and owned and operated many businesses throughout her lifetime, including: a mini golf and go-cart track in which Wendie and Tom met, multiple new and used shops, as well as a supper club: Black Bear Inn in Summit Lake, WI. Sandy and Larry were very proud of the success from the hard work they had put into this business. She then moved home to Sparta after the sale of Black Bear. Sandy was very grounded in her belief in both God and Salvation. She loved spending time with her beloved family, and was close to her many special self adopted kids and grandchildren; her sister, Donna Zillmer; sister in law, Sherrell; and so many nieces and nephews and extended bonus families. She loved everyone she met. She is survived by her children as well as their spouses; and her grandchildren: Matt (Melanie) Hinz, Kaiden Huggett, Mackenzie O’Neil-Frost, Angela O’Neil, Trenton Wolff, Noah Peterson, and Bethany Peterson.