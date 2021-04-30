TOMAH—Sandra Georgia (Mengelt) Molster, age 73, of Tomah, WI, and formerly of Cataract/Sparta, WI, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 due to complications from Leukemia at Gundersen Oncology Unit in La Crosse, WI.
Sandy was born on June 25, 1947 to Cora and Christian Mengelt and was born and raised in Cataract. She married her high school sweetheart, John O’Neil. Together, Sandy and John had three daughters: Wendie (Tom) Hinz, Angie (Joe Majeski) O’Neil and Jackie (Jim) Peterson. They later divorced, but remained friends throughout their life and celebrated many holidays together with family and friends. Sandy then married Larry Molster and together they had a daughter, Stephanie Molster. Stephanie was a blessing to her older three sisters.
Sandy was an entrepreneur and owned and operated many businesses throughout her lifetime, including: a mini golf and go-cart track in which Wendie and Tom met, multiple new and used shops, as well as a supper club: Black Bear Inn in Summit Lake, WI. Sandy and Larry were very proud of the success from the hard work they had put into this business. She then moved home to Sparta after the sale of Black Bear. Sandy was very grounded in her belief in both God and Salvation. She loved spending time with her beloved family, and was close to her many special self adopted kids and grandchildren; her sister, Donna Zillmer; sister in law, Sherrell; and so many nieces and nephews and extended bonus families. She loved everyone she met. She is survived by her children as well as their spouses; and her grandchildren: Matt (Melanie) Hinz, Kaiden Huggett, Mackenzie O’Neil-Frost, Angela O’Neil, Trenton Wolff, Noah Peterson, and Bethany Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Cora; sisters: Shirley Mengelt and Beth Luther; brothers: Earl Mengelt, Gordon Mengelt, and Curtis Mengelt.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the Cataract United Methodist Church, 5882 Cataract Rd., Sparta, WI, 54656. Pastor Roberta Nowicki will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cataract Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank Gundersen and the staff for the wonderful care of Sandy. A special thank you to Stephanie Molster, who worked tirelessly to provide care to her Mom. We love you Stephanie for how much you loved Mom.