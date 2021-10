Sandra Irene Hilton, 65, of Trempealeau, passed away October 11, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.