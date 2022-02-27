LA CRESCENT, MN — Sandra J. “Sandi” Hutchinson, 68 of La Crescent, MN., died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born in Yakima, WA, on July 12, 1953. Sandi married James E. Hutchinson in Yakima on October 16, 1980, and he preceded her in death in 2018.

Sandi is survived by her daughter, Crystal (Nick Yates) Hutchinson of Houston, MN.; one son, Ryan (Tena) Hutchinson of La Crescent; five grandchildren: Baily, Andrew, Chase, Oliver and Henry. She is further survived by four sisters: Betty, Brenda, Francis, Shirley; and one brother, Mike. In addition to her husband, James; she was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to the “Firepit crew” for making the last few years the best of her life.

There will be a celebration of life held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Swing Bridge Pub in La Crescent. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.