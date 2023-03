Sandra Jean (Morrison) McGregor, 74, of Viroqua, Wisconsin joined the love of her life, Michael McGregor, on Friday, February 24, 2023, for their 55th wedding anniversary in heaven.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 AM until time of service. Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamilycremation.com.