LA CROSSE—Sandra Jean Stauffer, 84, of LaCrosse, passed away peacefully in her home on October 2, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 N. Salem Rd., LaCrosse with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. To view the full obituary please visit www.couleecremation.com.