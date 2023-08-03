Sandie loved an adventure, she had been preparing and looking forward to her next one. It came on Friday, July 7, 2023, when she began her eternal journey.

Sandie is the first daughter, second child of Edward Ove and Margaret Evelyn (Kimpton) Wikan. She was born on February 17, 1941, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She grew up on the family dairy farm in the Town of Wheaton. She attended Sunnyside Grade School, Chippewa Falls Junior High, graduating from Chi-Hi in 1959.

She married Thomas Leslie Schwab II in 1959, they divorced in 1977. They had three children: Thomas Leslie Schwab III, Michael James Schwab, and Tavane Marie Krouse. She loved being a mother.

After receiving a Secretarial degree, she worked for Bank of America, Nellis Air Force Base Pharmacy, and Catholic Charities. She retired at 75 to care for Tavane who passed away in 2018 with complications from Lupus. She loved her jobs because she enjoyed engaging with people. She was a social butterfly and didn’t know a stranger.

Sandie had a zest for life and adventure. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, and socializing. She traveled to Europe, she hiked and traveled extensively in the United States including the Grand Canyon, hiking rim to rim, three times, the first time in one day. She felt her bucket list was complete when she was able to float through the Panama Canal and camp in the forest.

She had a love of animals, particularly cats, over the years she had many.

She is survived by two sons: Thomas in Nevada and Michael in Utah; grandchildren: Gwendolyn, Tammy, Sarah, Ariel, Thomas, Kenneth, Tavane, and Katelyn; great-grandchildren: Kevin, Gabriel, Dawson, Wyatt, and Audrey; her siblings: Jeanne (Steve) Hogseth, Paul Wikan (Joyce Greene), and Sally (David) Bjork.

She was predeceased by her parents, her much loved daughter, Tavane, two brothers: Edward “Eddie” Wikan and Steven Wayne Wikan.

The family would like to thank all those who touched Sandie’s life at Autumn Village, American Lutheran Home, and the St. Croix Hospice team, she truly loved all of you. You made a difference in such a wonderful way under different circumstances.

Sandie’s “Celebration of Life” will take place at the Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, WI on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Visitation from 10:00–11:00 AM; the service from 11:00 AM–12:00 PM; lunch to follow. If you attend, please dress with color; Sandie would love that!

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandie’s honor may be made to Autumn Village Bus Fund, Dunn County Humane Society, or a charitable organization of your choice.

For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed/recorded and available to view at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/sandra-schwab.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.