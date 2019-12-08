Sandra Joy (Smith) Fisher

BLUFFTON, Ind. — Sandra Joy (Smith) Fisher, 63, of Bluffton passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was born July 5, 1956, in Milwaukee. Sandra graduated from high school in Onalaska, later to receive an associate’s degree from Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji, Minn. Sandra belonged to the Covenant Chapel and The Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. She cherished all her time devoted to fellowship. She enjoyed cross stitching, playing the piano, saxophone and guitar, and singing.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 35 years, Carl Fisher; sons, David and Steven (Rhonda) Fisher; grandchildren, Abigail and Wyatt Fisher; father, Robert (Yvonne) Smith; brother, Robert (Sandy) Smith; and stepsister, Jodi Ann. Also preceding her in passing was her mother, Roetta Smith; and son, Judah Benjamin Fisher.

A private family service will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army of Wells County. Arrangements are by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, Ind., 46777. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.