Sandra K. Anderson, 76, passed away with family by her side on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Agrace Hospice Janesville. She was born July 3, 1947, in Viroqua, WI to the late Clarence and Anna (Larson) Yanske. Sandra was a CNA for 39 years working at the Janesville Health Center/Mercy Manor. Sandra married Laird Anderson in 1965. They would later divorce but remained very good friends.

Sandra loved her garden and was extremely proud of her yard. She enjoyed NASCAR, baking, breakfasts with her family, and family trips. Being the caregiver she was, Sandra took care of anyone who asked but most especially her daughter Renee.

Sandra is survived by her two daughters: Roxanne (Chris) Klubertanz Gerber and Renee Anderson; grandchildren: Jay (Allie) Klubertanz, James (Caitlin) Anderson, Erin (Daniel) O’Brien, and Casandra Klubertanz; siblings: Don Yanske and Marsha (Ron) Hall; daughter-in-law, Christine Anderson; step grandchildren: Isaac Gerber, Elisha (Jarid) Ingalls, Callista Gerber, Jessica (Paul) Montalto, Emilie Day and Cassandra Day; and nieces, nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Anderson; parents: Clarence and Anna Yanske; son-in-law, Bill Klubertanz; sister, Clarice Wilson; sister-in-law, Margaret Yanske; and special friend, Ron Schyvinck.

Funeral service for Sandra will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville, WI with Jerry Amstutz presiding. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until time of service on Saturday. Burial will follow in Manning Cemetery, Readstown, WI.

The family would like to sincerely thank Joe Bloedel, Troy and Julie Osborne and Pat Newman for always being there to help when needed.