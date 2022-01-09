 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra K. Langen

Sandra K. Langen, 74, of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, in her home.

There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

For a complete obituary go to www.schumacher-kish.com.

