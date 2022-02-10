 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandra Kay Hansen

LA CROSSE—Sandra (Sandy) Kay Hansen, 66, passed away February 4, 2022 peacefully with her family by her side at Mayo Clinic Health System, in La Crosse, WI.

Visitation will be held at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska WI at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022. Monsignor Steven Kachel will lead the prayer service at 1:30 p.m. A luncheon at the Gathering Place will follow the prayer service, with time to visit and share memories of Sandy.

