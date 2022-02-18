WILTON—Sandra Kay Hutchens, D.C., 75, of Wilton, WI, formerly of Ontario, WI, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN, with her daughters by her side.

Sandra was born December 14, 1946, to Clark and Norma (Berg) Hutchens in Hillsboro, WI. She was a 1965 graduate of Hinckley-Big Rock High School, Hinkley, IL. She then pursued her studies at Elgin Community College, Elgin, IL and from there went on to receive her Doctor of Chiropractic degree at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, IA. Sandy opened “Hutchens Chiropractic Clinic” in Tomah, WI. She loved her clients and the Tomah Community.

Sandra was an active, social, kind-hearted woman who loved her family wholeheartedly. She was determined and generous beyond measure. She was almost childlike in her joy of sunrises and sunsets. Sandra loved to travel, and was always ready to explore a new place or revisit her favorites. She loved watching birds and wildlife and was always eager to learn new things about it all. Sandra was a true blue Chicago Cubs fan for decades but also loved cheering for her Badgers and Packers. She never missed an opportunity to watch the grandkids play their sporting events. Sandra will be missed dearly by all who loved her.

Sandra is survived by her daughters: Debbie (Brad) Olson of La Crosse, WI, and Tammy Wilson of Phoenix, AZ; and her son, Jeff Stupak of Midland, MI; her partner and best friend, Phil Berry of Wilton, WI; four grandchildren: Makayla, Max and Jack Olson (Debbie and Brad); and Nicholas Stupak (Jeff); and her sister, LeDale Bair of Baraboo, WI; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and so many friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Clark and Norma Hutchens; her brothers: Otis and Harold (Hod) Hutchens, her sister, Helen Downing; her brothers-in-law: Max Downing and Alan Bair.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date and will be announced by Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario, WI, as soon as details become available.

Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.