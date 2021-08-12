Sandra S. Copper-Snodgrass, 75, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 701 Wells Street, Onalaska. First Counselor Tobin Faucheux will officiate and burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery.