Sandra “Sandi” Lee Libke (nee Wendorf) 79, passed into the care of her Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. She died with her family at her side at Havenwood Assisted Living in Onalaska, WI. Sandi was born on March 3, 1942, the youngest daughter of Frank and Clara (Hardt) Wendorf, in Sparta, WI. She was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran faith, which she valued and practiced her entire life. She graduated from Sparta High School at 17, and attended college for a short time before marrying her beloved husband, James Libke, on July 15, 1961. Together they raised three children, Denine, Julie, and Gregory. In 1964 Sandi graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with her teaching degree. She taught in the Onalaska School District for several years before leaving to stay at home to raise her children, and make a beautiful, comfortable home for her family. This was Sandi’s greatest source of pride and joy.