Sandra “Sandi” Lee Libke (nee Wendorf) 79, passed into the care of her Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. She died with her family at her side at Havenwood Assisted Living in Onalaska, WI. Sandi was born on March 3, 1942, the youngest daughter of Frank and Clara (Hardt) Wendorf, in Sparta, WI. She was baptized, confirmed, and married in the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran faith, which she valued and practiced her entire life. She graduated from Sparta High School at 17, and attended college for a short time before marrying her beloved husband, James Libke, on July 15, 1961. Together they raised three children, Denine, Julie, and Gregory. In 1964 Sandi graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with her teaching degree. She taught in the Onalaska School District for several years before leaving to stay at home to raise her children, and make a beautiful, comfortable home for her family. This was Sandi’s greatest source of pride and joy.
Sandi volunteered her time at her church and at several non-profits including the Pregnancy Counseling Center and the Good Steward Resale Shop in La Crosse, WI. Upon retirement, Jim and Sandi took up residence in Florida, met many new and treasured friends, and traveled the world.
Sandi is survived by her husband Jim, her daughter, Denine (Jeff) Rood, her son, Gregory (Kellie) Libke, her grandchildren, Alyssa (Adam), Samuel (Hannah), and Alexander Rood, and Matthew and Nathan Libke, and great-granddaughter, Eleanor, along with her brother, Ed (Beverly) Wendorf, and her sister, Joanne (Harvey) Huyser. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Julie, and her sisters Waverly and Ardell.
Services are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 6, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Crosse, WI. Rev. Roger Sachs will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.