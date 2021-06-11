Sandra "Sandy" A. Schendel

Sandra “Sandy” Ann Schendel

VERONA—Sandra “Sandy” Ann Schendel, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI. She was born in Sparta, WI on August 24, 1951, to Darwin and Rosella (Schmid) Schendel.

After graduating in 1969 from Tomah High School, she attended Madison Business College. Sandy worked as a secretary, legal secretary, and then office manager. In 1984, she partnered with John MacInnis to form Engraving Specialties, in Madison, WI, a manufacturer of metal nameplates for the engraving and equestrian industries. In 1992, the business relocated to Verona, WI where Sandy had recently celebrated 37 years in business.

Sandy had a great business sense and was extremely good at developing relationships, both personal and business. She really enjoyed her work and put her whole heart and soul into it and was always up for a challenge. Sandy was always very considerate of her employees and customer’s needs and was extremely generous to many non-profit organizations.