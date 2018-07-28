JANESVILLE, Wis. — Sandra “Sandy” Carole Pohlman, 74, of Janesville passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 27, 2018, with her family by her side, after nearly three weeks in hospice care.
Sandra was born in Madison, Wis., Nov. 16, 1943, to Marie (Nicks) and Leonard Halverson, both of whom preceded her in death. She grew up in Mindoro, graduated from Mindoro High School in 1961, where she was a member of Junior Red Cross and Future Homemakers of America. On Nov. 25, 1961, she married Andrew Pohlman.
She was an amazing woman, who for periods of time worked outside the home while raising children. She devoted her life to caring lovingly for her family, especially Robert, her son with special needs, whom she cared for his entire life, until he passed away at age 52 June 16, 2018. She had a deeply caring heart and provided care and companionship to many. She and Andrew shared a love of travel and camping, traveling the U.S., taking cruises and traveling overseas many times during their 56-year marriage.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Andrew, of Janesville; her son, Thomas (Sue) Pohlman, of Janesville; her daughter, Nancy (Nicole) Pohlman, of Holmen; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Trystan, Dejah and Alexandra; brother, Greg (Felicia) Knudson, La Crosse; and sister, Kathy (Jim) Mason, Black River Falls. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Diana Bobb and Karen Yohe.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 1909 Highland Ave., Janesville.