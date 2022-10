ONALASKA — Sandra (Sandy) Kaye Carlson, age 77, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at home in Onalaska, Wis. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to noon, followed by a lunch at noon and celebration of life from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., all at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.