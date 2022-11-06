Sandra "Sandy" V. Kapellas, 85, of La Crosse passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. She was born in Milwaukee on August 31, 1937, to Karl and Dorothy (Meyer) Crane. She graduated from Racine Horlick High School and then from UW-L (La Crosse State College), after which she taught physical education at Manitowoc Lincoln High, La Crosse Longfellow Jr. High and Logan High School. She married the love of her life, Tom Kapellas, on January 23, 1960, and then retired from teaching to raise their four children and be involved in their various activities.

Sandy was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, and served on the La Crosse YMCA Swim Team Board of Directors. In addition, she was an active member of Lutheran Hospital Junior Auxiliary where she delivered mail and flowers to patients and volunteered both in front and behind the curtain for several Pills A Poppin' variety shows.

Sandy was a Past Honored Queen of Racine Bethel, 22 Job's Daughters, a member of La Crosse Chapter 22 Order of Eastern Star, and an active Altar Guild member at Christ Episcopal Church. In addition to the regular altar guild duties, she delivered altar flowers to shut-ins after Sunday services for over 40 years. She served on the YMCA Board of Directors and is a past president of Chapter CR of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Sandy was honored to serve as Mrs. Oktoberfest in 1982 and President of the La Crosse Festivals BOD in 1988. She delivered Mobile Meals, played Mah Jongg, and was an active member of the Y for over 50 years, where she swam daily and made many wonderful friends. She thoroughly enjoyed her bridge club (which was more like a support group) for 58 years.

She was also employed as a secretary/receptionist at Family and Children's Center and then as a secretary/bookkeeper for Coney Island.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Ann (David) Zumach, Joan Kapellas, Jim Kapellas, and Chris Kapellas; grandchildren, Kristin (special friend, Travis) Zumach, Sarah (special friend, Ryan) Zumach, and Kai (special friend, Zoe) Kapellas all of La Crosse.

She is also survived by her brother, David (Judy Brum) Crane of Manta, Ecuador; six nieces; five nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an aunt; two uncles; three sisters-in-law: Irene Margelos, Ginny Crane, and Sophia Kapellas Eliopoulos; and two brothers-in-law: George Margelos and Paul Eliopoulos.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 Ninth Street N., La Crosse. Fr. Mike McElwee will officiate and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 1425 Jackson Street, La Crosse and again on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ Episcopal Church or Gundersen Medical Foundation, 1836 South Avenue, La Crosse.

